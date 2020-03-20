Share:

The Sindh province will go under a three-day lock-down, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday, as the number of local — or 'social contact' — cases rose from 40 to 51.

"People should go into complete isolation for three days," Shah said during the 23rd meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus. "It is important for people to remain inside their homes" for themselves and other's safety.

During its briefing to the committee, the Sindh health department informed the participants that there were 151 cases in Sukkur. The results of 420 samples from Sukkur Phase 2 were yet to be released as were those of 83 samples from Larkana.

The local cases in Sindh, on the other hand, rose to 51, the provincial health department told the meeting.

"At least 1,874 suspected cases of coronavirus were brought to the public hospitals today. Of these, 21 have been tested," the department added.

"In total, 31 flights carrying 3,710 passengers were scheduled today and all passengers who arrived have been screened. Samples of four passengers — who were suspected to have been infected by the coronavirus — have been obtained," the department noted.

The Chief Minister said the rising number of Sindh's local cases was "extremely concerning". "This is why I'm appealing the people to stay inside their homes. People need not only save themselves but their children as well," he added.