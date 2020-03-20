Share:

ISTANBUL - The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) plans to suspend the Super Lig for one month after receiving criticism for insisting games go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported Thursday. TFF chief Nihat Ozdemir would inform Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu of the TFF executive board’s decision later on Thursday, Turkish sports daily Fanatik said. The final decision is expected to be announced after their meeting, the newspaper said. Super Lig games have been going ahead behind closed doors but the TFF U-turn comes after former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel quit Turkish football club Trabzonspor because he did not want to play in the midst of the pandemic. Other players and coaches, including legendary manager and ex-player Fatih Terim, have called on the TFF to suspend the championship, like most other countries. Two people have died in Turkey while 191 cases have been officially recorded, the Turkish health minister said late Wednesday.