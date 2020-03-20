Share:

KHAIRPUR - Some armed persons kidnapped two young real brothers Ahsan Ali Utero and Shoukat Ali Utero from katchha area of Indus River and they shot dead near Indus river.

Muhammad Ramzan Utero father of deceased talking to media, alleged that people of Jatoi community killed his sons.

Area police on receiving information reached on the spot and took bodies into custody. Later the dead bodies after postmortem were handed over to their father. Police said youths were murdered due to old enmity.

Police did not register the case of incident till the filing of this story.