ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on the implementation of a unified educational curriculum across the country.

The meeting was briefed that implementation of a unified curriculum for educational institutions and its evaluation has remained one of the most important element of PTI’s manifesto.

The rationale behind this decision is to eliminate the disparity between curriculum, facilities, medium of instruction, teachers and students’ performance. As a result of this disparity, differing mindsets have developed causing a fractured national psyche.

During the meeting it was revealed that the government had constituted a “National Curriculum Council” as soon as it assumed office and the council was comprised of all relevant stakeholders, including all federating units, private sector, religious institutions and eminent personalities. Working groups were also established wherein technical input was provided by a dedicated team of professionals and subject specialists. World renowned educational assessment institutions including Cambridge, Agha Khan University’s Institute of Educational Development and LUMS also contributed to formulation of evaluation systems.

PM was apprised that under Phase-I, unified curriculum for Class 1 to 5 had been developed and its implementation will be completed by March 2021. In Phase-II curriculum for Class 6 to 8 will be ready by March 2021 and implemented by March 2022. Phase-III, curriculum for Class 9 to 12 will be ready by March 2022 and enforced by March 2023.

PM Khan emphasized that teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), guidelines of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal should be made part of the curriculum. He also highlighted that curriculum should cater to the needs of the modern times. He said that the aim behind enforcement of unified educational curriculum is to equip our young generation with the skills needed to cope with the challenges of technological age and to instill in them social values that highlight our distinct national character.

Prime Minister Khan directed that influence of mafias be eliminated during publication of unified curriculum textbooks. PM was briefed that, among extensive stakeholder consultations, 4 Days workshops were conducted in all provinces in which more than 400 experts participated including “Itehad Tanzeem-ul-Madaris”.

Prime Minister assured full facilitation of the Federal Government regarding enforcement of unified educational curriculum across the country.

He was also briefed regarding measures taken in wake of COVID-19 for educational institutions. He was informed that special educational transmission of 7 hours duration, in collaboration with Pakistan Television, has been arranged to be broadcast so that students can continue their education while at home.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and senior officers.