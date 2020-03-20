Share:

Bahawalpur - VC Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mahboob said Thursday that teachers, students and employees of Islamia University Bahawalpur stood by nation during the tough times.

The University was fully performing its national and social responsibility. Quarantine centres had been set up in universities and other hostels across the country to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

The government had also converted six hostels of Islamia University into quarantine centres so that they could be utilized when needed.

University departments of pharmacy and chemistry were producing very low cost and high quality sanitizers. Due to the success of these sanitizers in the market, university specialists were providing such solutions to their community.

In order to minimize the loss of students’ education, all departments had started online classes. Students were being provided with online and digital means of home-based teaching courses. The University was making every effort to ensure that students did not suffer academic loss. Various departments of the University were also active in providing coronavirus protection and information.

The Eco-Professional Safety Department, which has recently been established, is producing special posters that are being distributed on social media. The Vice-Chancellor has prayed that the Almighty remove the whole world from this ordeal and urges that nation must adopt precautionary measures to avoid epidemic.