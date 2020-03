Share:

ISLAMABAD - Victoria Beckham urged fans to ‘continue to be kind and resilient’ on Thursday, when she shared an inspirational message amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 45 year old designer took to her Instagram account to share the message, in which she also praised NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. Meanwhile, her husband David, 44, also took to the image-sharing app to upload a snap of himself posing with a sign, which read: ‘#IStayHomeFor VB and my kids.’