Gujranwala - Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf claimed on Thursday that district administration had completed all arrangements and was fully prepared to meet any emergency in the wake of coronavirus threat. Capacity of high dependency unit in DHQ hospital had been increased from 3 beds to 12 beds while isolation ward had also been facilitated with adding more beds. Briefing media persons in DC office, he further said that with the help of philanthropists, quarantine centres had been set up at different suitable places of the district. “We have stopped bus service between Gujranwala and Sindh. All markets and hotels will be closed before 10 pm.” The DC said that all provincial government departments had been directed to reduce staff in office, a control room had been set up at DC office to monitor anti-corona activities in the district. Sohail Ashraf said though there was no confirmed corona patient in Gujranwala but as a nation “We must take all possible precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus and there is no need to be afraid of this endemic. Instead we must get united to fight it out.” He said 13 suspected patients had been tested negative for virus