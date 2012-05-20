

While defending his Thar Coal project in the Nation, Dr Samar Mubarakmand has said that reservations about Kalabagh dam should be addressed as it is a feasible project. He said when agreements with IPPs and RPPs were being signed it was not considered that oil prices would shoot up and gas reserves dwindle. The increased dependence on furnace oil had pushed up the cost of electricity to Rs 18 per unit which is being heavily subsidised creating a massive circular debt. Someone should tell this to the president and the prime minister who keep praising Benazir Bhutto’s energy policy. The president has recently talked of launching short, medium and long term energy projects. Could he please tell us what was Benazir Bhutto’s vision when she inducted the IPPs, not only for the short term, but also for the medium and long term. We owe a debt of gratitude to Benazir Bhutto for landing us in the sorry mess that we are today.

ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,Lahore, May 15