

LAHORE - Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that PML-N will play its role for protecting the respect of judiciary and saving the democratic values from unconstitutional steps of the incompetent rulers.

He said that we would continue to raise voice against loot and plundering of corrupt rulers. He said that our stance on NRO is very clear, Zardari has deposited 60 million dollars of the poor nation in Swiss banks. He said it is extreme dishonesty and unconstitutional step that the letter is not being written with stubbornness despite decision of the judiciary that a letter be written. He said that we will be demanding for bringing back the looted money and respect to the decisions of judiciary.

He was talking to mediamen after a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Cable Operators Khalid Arain on Saturday. Shahbaz Sharif said that President Zardari has undermined the country through corruption and plundering. He said that there is a contradiction in words and acts of the rulers and they are intentionally bringing the country to anarchy due to wrong policies. He said that the patriotic and conscious Pakistanis will never allow rulers to hit hard the remaining Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. He said that the people have fully recognized the gang of Ali Baba and Forty Thieves who are ruling the country with the medals of corruption. The chief minister warned that the nation will certainly hold accountable to the corrupt mafia who committed dacoity in Bank of Punjab, looted Hujjaj and NICL.

Replying to a question, Shahbaz Sharif said that there are 92 members of Pakistan Muslim League-N in Parliament. He said that had we the required number of members, we would have been ousted the Ali Baba Forty Thieves from the corridors of power. He said that our party is stopping the rulers from taking unconstitutional steps by remaining in assemblies. He said that if our party is not in the parliament then rulers appoint such a person as Election Commissioner who ruins the elections. The chief minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N will never allow the rulers to take unconstitutional steps.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that Turks are our distinguished guests and Turkey is trustworthy friend of Pakistan which always supported Pakistan in every hour of trial. He said that we will listen to the address of the Turkish prime minister to joint session of parliament and give full respect to him. He said that Turkey is a sincere and tested friend of Pakistan, therefore, the entire nation should be included in the process of their honour and respect. Replying to a question about the participation of Zardari in Chicago conference, the chief minister said that immediately after passage of the resolution by the parliament, the drone attacks were started.

He said that Zardari has no concern with the problems of the people and he has been making recreational trips of the world. In reply to a question regarding energy, Shahbaz Sharif said that the worst crisis of energy has caused irreparable loss to the economy of the country.

He said that the rulers should stop their extravagances and utilize all their resources for ending circular debts and make payments to the companies producing oil and electricity so that people could get rid of loadshedding. He said that Punjab government planned to generate energy through bagasse, coal and cheaper sources but due to circular debts and hurdles created by the federal government, these projects could not be implemented. Regarding the dispute between Punjab Police and security officials of the prime minister, the chief minister said that complete justice will be done and there will be no excess with anyone.