

LAHORE – Hundreds of local residents staged a strong protest demonstration at Ferozepur Road on Saturday, shortly after a 30-year-old motor mechanic succumbed to police torture at a private detention centre.

Sources said that a team of Batapur police including Naseem Ahmed, Asif, Javed and Aslam arrested Irfan Ahmed, a resident of Makka Colony, a couple of days ago in a vehicle-theft case.

They kept him in illegal custody at a private torture cell. The policemen applied third-degree methods during interrogation and badly tortured the man, who succumbed to police torture in the private cell.

The policemen later fled away after throwing his body near Chachar canal. Some passers-by witnessed the policemen when they were fleeing from the scene after throwing the body alongside the canal.

The protesters blocked the Ferozpur Road by setting the tyres on fire, creating the worst traffic mess during rush hours. Heavy police contingents rushed to the spot but failed to disperse the protesters. The angry protesters disrupted the traffic flow by putting the body in the middle of the road.

The family members of the deceased told reporters that a police team headed by Constable Wakeel Khan (already dismissed from service) had arrested the mechanic from his workshop and took him to Batapur Police Station. They said that the youth died due to police torture. The protesters refused to leave demonstration site and demanded the Chief Minister to reach the spot and provide them justice. Later, senior police officers reached the spot and held a series of negotiations with the protesters.

According to police, a murder case has been registered against four policemen including Batapur Police Station In-Charge Investigations, Sub Inspector Naseem Ahmed, on the complaint of brother of the deceased. The police also claimed that two policemen, Anis and Aslam, have been arrested while other accused are still at large.