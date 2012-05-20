OKARA - On the dispute of extorting money in the name of Adda fee, the van drivers went on strike.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a weapon from a person but his companions interfered and allegedly injured the SHO and two other police officials.

On retaliation, the police held seven persons.

The van drivers while protesting against the contractor for charging exorbitant fee at General Bus Stand staged a protest sit-in beside the GT road. B Division police SHO Mehr Mohammad Yousaf along with other cops reached the spot.

The police party held a person who was carrying weapon but he and his friends put resistance. As a result, the SHO and Amanat and Faisal were injured.

The arrested persons were identified as Latif, Yasin, Ghafoor, Sujjad etc. The police have registered cases against them.