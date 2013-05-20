CALIFORNIA: Gwyneth Paltrow is obsessed with food. The actress has produced two cookbooks and says her love of cooking and eating came from her foodie father Bruce Paltrow, who passed away in 2002 after battling cancer. She said, ''I have always loved food. I was raised by a foodie. I love to cook and eat. My father was obsessed with good food and he passed it on to me.'' While exercise is important to Gwyneth, so that she can maintain her enviable figure while still eating the foods she enjoys, she has found a good balance between them both.–GN