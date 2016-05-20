LOS ANGELES - Rocker Alanis Morissette has sued her former business manager for allegedly stealing $4.7 million from her savings. The Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based singer, a giant in the alternative rock boom of the 1990s, said her former manager cost her $15 million overall both through theft and other malfeasance. Morissette said that Jonathan Schwartz made at least 116 cash transfers worth a total of $4,767,900 without her knowledge from 2010 to 2014. Schwartz convinced Morissette that her savings were in “fantastic” shape while in fact the transfers were “draining her assets and leading her on a road that could have led to financial ruin,” she said in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.