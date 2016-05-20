ISLAMABAD-The National Assembly yesterday adopted a report of a house committee seeking around 200 percent increase in the salaries of lawmakers of both the houses.

It also approved an enormous increase in the lengthy array of already substantial allowances and perks, besides addition of some new ones.

The salary, now proposed to be increased from Rs70,000 to Rs200,000, is just a small part of the total economic package the lawmakers are enjoying.

No voice was heard against this move in the supreme body of a nation whose miserable farmers are staging demonstrations in capital of most populous Punjab province, one of them dyeing of heat during protest for their economic rights the same day (Thursday).

We are talking about an ‘elected’ elite club which is supposed to defend the rights of the people, large majority of whom is living below poverty line and where average minimum monthly wage for the labourers has been set by lawmakers at mere Rs13,000.

The assembly, in the middle of the proceedings, adopted the report of the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges proposing that the salaries of the parliamentarians need to be above than the maximum limit of the salaries drawn by the federal secretaries, something that smacked outright jealousy.

This report was moved by acting chairman of the committee, Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk, for consideration and legislation on the proposal.

“There is a general impression that the legislators are drawing huge salaries and perks and privilege,” said Virk, probably thinking that his statement would conceal the fact that this general impression was very much right.

The salaries and privileges of lawmakers were proposed keeping in view the salaries of neighbouring countries’ legislators, Virk said giving a justification of their act.

According to the report the lawmakers are getting around Rs72,000 which was proposed to be enhanced to Rs200,000 per month. This per month salary does not include allowances which are allowed to the members when the houses are session like air tickets, vouchers and other perks, it added.

It further proposed that the daily allowance should be increased from Rs3,000 to Rs5,000, conveyance allowance per day from Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 and house allowance per day from Rs2,000 to Rs3,000.

The adopted motion also carried recommendation for new monthly allowances which include office maintenance allowance of Rs100,000, constituency allowance of Rs70,000, utility allowance of Rs50,000 and transport allowance amounting to Rs50,000.

The lower house of the parliament, by adopting a motion, also sought increase in the business class air tickets from 20 to 30 which may also be converted in favour of family members.

“A member provided with vouchers may be allowed to opt for encashment of vouchers with the same amount of Rs300,000,” it said, further asking for the increase in telephone allowance from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000. Likewise, a medical facility was also sought.

The house recommended that the salaries of NA Speaker and Senate Chairman may be revised as Rs400,000 per month along with sumptuary allowance of Rs50,000 and salaries of deputy speaker and deputy chairman as Rs350,000 per month along with Rs40,000 as sumptuary allowance.

On the other hand, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani turned down the request for considering a proposal of a treasury lawmaker about the raise in the salaries and perks and privileges of the senators.

“It will not be appropriate to raise the issue on the floor of the house,” remarked Rabbani when PML-N lawmaker Ghous Bukhsh Niazi said that the house should consider raising the salaries as the matter was also being discussed in the National Assembly.