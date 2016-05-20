ISLAMABAD - Batsman Fawad Alam and opener Shan Masood are said to be the fittest players in the training camp kept in preparation for the England tour underway at the Kakul Military Academy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that Fawad and Shan have topped the fitness tests and are the fittest players among others. "Despite age test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and batsman Younus Khan are also among the toppers in the fitness tests," he said. "As many as 31 players are attending the camp and mostly a dozen of them have been unable to meet the criteria of the fitness tests and have been unsuccessful to pass it," he added.

He said the most below par performances of the players, who were even unable to come near fitness, included Zulfiqar Babar and Sohaib Maqsood. "The selectors and the board are very curious about the fitness tests and top priority will be given to those players who will be totally in shape," he said. He said Pakistan's disastrous show in the Asia Cup and World Twenty20 was a result of players' being unable to meet the fitness levels, that was also pointed by former coach Waqar Younis and team manager Intikhab Alam.

He said the Pakistan cricket team would also be undergoing a two-week training camp in June in England prior to their series there. "The national team will be sent to England in mid June (June 14 or 15) for a two-weeks training camp at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Hampshire, England," he said.

Pakistan will play its first practice match against Somerset on July 3 while the second on July 8 against Sussex. The series against the English team will begin with the first Test on July 14. Pakistan will play four Tests, five ODIs and a Twenty20 in its tour to England.