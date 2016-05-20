LAHORE - Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) collaborated with the ‘Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance’ (CEIF) at the ‘Institute of Business Administration’ (IBA), Karachi, to conduct an Executive Learning Programme, titled: ‘Understanding Takaful’ (The Islamic mode of Insurance). This insightful programme was held recently at the IBA – City Campus, to provide academic awareness and practical knowledge to the professionals and students, who have an interest in the high-potential Takaful industry.

Through this course, the participants were able to gain a clear understanding of Takaful as a business model and the Shariah guidelines that govern this Islamic financial service. The course elaborated upon the intricate differences between ‘Conventional-Insurance’ and Takaful. The course was enriched with case-studies and practical examples. The primary objective of this training program was to build a solid foundation and knowledge-base of Takaful.

Chief Executive Officer of PQFTL - Nasir Ali Syed stated that; “It was a delightful occasion for Pak-Qatar Takaful Ltd. to partner with the most prestigious institution in the country, to create awareness about the fast-growing Takaful model. Pak Qatar is committed to nurture highly competitive and knowledgeable managers for accelerating the future growth of this robust industry. We appreciate the deep commitment and immense contributions of IBA-Karachi, for providing world-class training and research-based knowledge for the professionals in the financial and business sectors of Pakistan.”

Head of Marketing at Pak-Qatar Takaful – Nameer Khan said: “We believe in the importance of creating alliances with the academia, as it is the bridge between the industry, professionals and the youth, who are the pillars of the economy. This collaboration with a prestigious institution is a great milestone for Pak-Qatar Takaful, and is in line with our company’s long-term strategy. We plan to continue with such enlightening sessions in future too.”