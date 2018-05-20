Share:

TIMERGARA - Pakistan Army on Saturday handed over Islam Darra check post in Maidan area of Lower Dir district to the civil administration in a special ceremony held at Islam Darra.

Col Yaseen Anjum, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Fakhr-e-Alam, DSP Jandool Bakht Jamal, MPA Said Gul and a large number of local government representatives and area elders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Yaseen said that after complete restoration of peace in the area, Pak Army had been able to gradually hand over security-related responsibilities to police force as per government policy.

“With the support of local people and public representatives, today we have been able to hand over the security-related responsibilities back to the law enforcement agencies”, Col Yaseen said, adding that the security forces would closely coordinate police forces to maintain lasting peace in the area.

After deterioration of law and order situation in Maidan in 2008, Pak Army had set up check posts in the area to maintain peace and Islam Darra check post was one of the key check posts at the entry point of Maidan.