LAHORE - The Ministry of Pakistan Railways has appointed Muhammad Aftab Akbar of Commercial Transportation Group (grade-22) as chief executive

officer/senior general manager of Pakistan Railways after approval from the prime minister. According to the PR spokesman on Saturday, Aftab had been working as managing director pakistan Railways Advisory & Consultancy

Services (PRACS), a sub-institute of the railways, before his appointment as the CEO. The newly-posted CEO joined the department in 1984.