ISLAMABAD : Army’s special relief and rescue operation is in progress in epidemic-affected far-flung areas of Awaran on the request of Balochistan government. Special Army medical teams with adequate medicines have reached Awaran and treating the patients, an ISPR press release said Saturday.

Special helicopter sorties are flown to evacuate a large number of critical patients of gastro from Tranchik to Hub to provide them with medical relief. In addition, around 1,000 litres of drinkable water, mosquito nets, ration packs, water tanks and hygiene kits have been dispatched to Awaran.