Share:

Asif, Bilawal grieved over Pakistani student’s murder in US

Pakistan Peoples’ Party leadership expressed its grief and sorrow over the killing of innocent Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh in a firing incident in a college situated at Texas, United States. In separate statements issued by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday, both the leaders condemned the firing incident in the premises of the collage in Texas. They expressed heartfelt condolence to the parents of the ill-fated student. They said that increasing episodes of torture and firing in the Unites States was an alarming situation for the US government as intolerance and torture were poison for any society.–APP

PPP extends date for party tickets applications

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party has extended the date for application of party tickets for the general elections 2108. According to the PPP sources on Saturday, now the candidates could apply or send their applications for party tickets till May 25.–APP

Five scholars get PhD degrees

The Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars, according to a PU spokesman here Saturday. Samreen Abbas, daughter of Abbas Ali, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Digital Image Processing Using Soft Computing Techniques and Spline Representations’; Muhammad Khurram Shahzad, son of Muhammad Sharif, awarded degree in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development and Analysis of Risedronate Sodium Loaded Multi-Particulate Drug Delivery System Using Superabsorbent Polymer’. Abdul Aziz, son of Rasheed Ahmad, in the subject of Islamic Studies. His thesis was entitled ‘Ilm-e-Mushkil-ul-Hadith, Fahm-e-Hadith Main Is Ki Ahmiyaat (Mushkil-ul-Aathar Li Tahavi Ka Iktisasi Mutala)’; Dureem Munir, daughter of Munir Ahmad Chaudhry, in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Catalytic Hydrocracking of Waste Plastics to Liquid Fuels’; and Muhammad Sarfraz Akram, son of Muhammad Akram, in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Kinetic Study and Reactor Simulation of Methylcyclohexane Dehydrogenation Reaction for a Mobile Power Plant’.–APP

PHC seals 197 more quacks’ business

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed premises of 197 quacks during the last two days. According to details given in a press release issued here on Saturday, the action was taken in 13 districts, that is, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha and Lahore. The PHC teams are being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. The PHC teams had visited 559 treatment centres, and closed down 197 businesses, which were being run by quacks. Among these, 22 quacks were from Sargodha, 21 each in Faisalabad and Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan 19, 17 each in Gujrat and Kasur, 14 each in Pakpattan and Multan, Sialkot 12, 11 each in Attock and Lahore, and 10 in Sheikhupura, while the rest were from other districts. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 154 quacks have quit quackery, and started other businesses.–Staff Reporter