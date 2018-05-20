Share:

KHAR:- Thunderstorms in Bajaur Agency and adjoining areas have caused 180 feeders to trip, inconveniencing residents in their daily lives for several hours. According to PESCO, electricity in 45 percent of the affected areas was restored, while work on restoring power in the rest of the areas was underway. According to PMD, rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, along with FATA, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) next 24 hours.–INP