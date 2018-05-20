Share:

KARACHI - Police on Saturday claim to have recovered a huge cache of new books from a scrap godown in Landhi.

According to police officials, the books were printed by the Sindh Text Board and were printed by the Sindh government to distribute them among the needy and poor students.

The police also arrested an accused after a case was registered on complaint of a female officer of Sindh education department.

Police officials said that they conducted a raid on a tip off at a scrap go down in Landhi No 5 and recovered unused books worth millions of rupees. The police also arrested an accused, namely Rizwan.

According to DSP Lal Buksh Solangi, the recovered books weighted around 2500kg and are the edition of 2017. "The recovered books were provided by the Sindh government free of cost to the students of government schools who were unable to buy new books," the officer explained.

"But school administration sold these books to a scraper instead of distributing them to the poor and needy people." English, Urdu, Mathematics and Sindhi books were among the recovered books.

The police have registered an FIR No 147/18 on behalf of a female officer of Sindh Education Department Mazeen Imran while further investigation was underway.

The officer said that the investigation was underway about to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the business.