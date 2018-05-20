Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of residents, including women and children of Mehran Colony, Gul Colony, Kaho Jo Daro Colony and Abdullah Colony, held a demonstration on Saturday and blocked Khaan Road to protest suspension of power to their localities for six months. They burnt tyres against suspension of power.

Traffic was suspended while protesters talking to media alleged that about six months back the Hesco officials had taken away their transformer on the pretext of its repair but still despite passing six months that transformer was not yet returned. As a result, they were deprived of power.

They further blamed that the officials gathered donations from their areas Rs80,000 for repair charges of their transformer but no transformer was installed in their areas.

They lamented that without power they were also facing acute shortage of drinking water and arranging the drinking water from far flung areas.

They raised slogans against the Hesco officials and demanding the higher authorities, Hesco chief to take immediate notice into this matter, ensure restoration of power supply to their areas by installing their transformer.