LAHORE - PML-N President and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the party men to get ready for general elections and speed up mass contact to ensure victory of the party.

Addressing district and divisional coordinators of the party Saturday, Shehbaz said the PML-N government has done extraordinary works during the last five years with transparency, honesty, speed, and dedication.

He said unprecedented results have been achieved under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the history will remember our period as the golden era. He said power projects have been installed in Pakistan with transparency at the fast pace and I have never seen such transparency and fast speed of the development projects during my political career. He said journey of development has been moved forward despite unfavourable circumstances.

He said “Our political opponents especially PTI have created hurdles in the way of development projects and Orange Line Train Project has been delayed for 22 months.”.

He said accountability should be done across the board, because selected accountability cannot move Pakistan forward. He said the persons and officers who have done extraordinary work should be praised otherwise they will be discouraged. He said Imran Khan only levelled baseless allegations and did politics of lies, and we saved an amount of Rs. 75 billion in Orange Line Train Project. Shehbaz Sharif said our political opponents wasted the time of the people but PML-N did hard work for the service of the public. He said we did hard work for the sake of the development of Pakistan and resolved the crisis of load shedding and terrorism. He said decisions done under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif are producing positive results. He said great achievements have been done in the war against terrorism due to sacrifices of Pakistan Army. We have to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country through our collective hard work, not through differences. He said we will take part in the elections with courage and confidence.

Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz condemned the firing incident in the school in Texas, United States. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of a Pakistani girl student in the firing incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.