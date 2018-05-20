Share:

UCP wins HEC Intervarsity Sports Championship

LAHORE (PR): University of Central Punjab has won the HEC All Pakistan Sports General Trophy for the consecutive 7th time this year.

170 private, government and semi-government universities participated in HEC Sports Championship. UCP bagged 4009 points in 34 games and was declared winner of the All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity General Sports Trophy. UCP has set the record of becoming the first private sector university to win All Pakistan Intervarsity Sports Championship for the 7th time in a row.

Gul Ahmed launches Eid collection

LAHORE (PR): Gul Ahmed has introduced the Jewelled Festive Eid Collection 2018, a range of unstitched outfits in opulent materials including chiffon and jacquard. Combined with these are stunning embroideries, including zari net handiwork and a beautiful range of dupattas in blended printed chiffon, silk chiffon, featuring either embroideries or diamantes, with some having lace, intricate beadwork over organza or even tassels.

Nur-un-Nisa range personifies refinement with classic outfits in blacks and creams, featuring distinctive embroideries and fronts. These are enhanced with dupattas in gold or cream while embellishments include exquisite zari net handiwork and panels. Bottoms with optional embroidery finish the outfit, completing the outfit.

The Mints range features natural tones. An assortment of outfits finished in a series of greens ranging from light mint to a delightful fern. The shirts feature luxurious fabrics, some with zari net handiwork. Dupattas include blended printed ones and with embroidery and the bottoms are either dyed or embroidered. The Shalimar range adds a touch of drama and impact.

Citi Lab & Research Centre CEO attends int’l conference

LAHORE (PR): Dr Muhammad Faisal Bashir, CEO Citi Lab & Research Centre, recently participated in international Analytica Conference held in Munich, Germany.

35,800 visitors from all over the world came to the competitive exhibition at Munich Germany Industry Fair Stadium. The conference was held for three days, from April 10 to 12. Conference final press release revealed that the Analytica closed with record breaking visitors’ attendance from 49 countries.

CarFirst launches Vehicle Exchange Programme

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, the leading platform for buying and selling used cars, has introduced Vehicle Exchange Programme to facilitate its customers and strategic partners.

Under the terms of Vehicle Exchange Programme, car sellers will have the option to upgrade their used vehicles. CarFirst will facilitate sellers by offering them access to pre-inspected stock of its strategic partners’ nationwide inventories. If a seller wishes to exchange their current car for an available vehicle, they can simply pay the difference. Vehicles may be purchased in cash or through financing plans of CarFirst partner banks like JS bank and BoP.

This programme has been rolled out on public demand, as 87% of CarFirst’s customers have requested vehicle exchange services in the past so they can purchase a better car while selling their old one to CarFirst. Initially, these customers were referred to CarFirst’s accredited car dealerships, but now this programme will make the process seamless and time efficient for the customers while facilitating CarFirst’s strategic partners at the same time.

Truecaller unveils advertising platform

LAHORE (PR): Truecaller has announced the launch of its long-awaited advertising platform for brands in Pakistan. Partnering with the Truecaller Ads Platform launch, Sana Safinaz’s Lawn’18 campaign generated 33 million impressions each in two separate week-long roadblocks on the Truecaller inventory.

With millions of users in Pakistan, Truecaller will continue to expand its presence in South Asia and Middle East, opening its unique ad inventory to the skyrocketing number of advertisers in the region. The platform’s unique roadblock format enables brands to achieve 100pc share of voice through in-app video ads, banners, and interactive content. Truecaller has also activated its Ads Manager in Pakistan, a self-serving platform for companies and small and medium businesses to manage their ads proactively.

Truecaller Ads has witnessed a repeat customer rate of 70pc among existing partners and advertisers in other geographies. The fully programmatic advertising platform creates multiple opportunities for a brand to connect with a consumer, with Truecaller receiving seven to eight calls on average per day.

Novartis holds event in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): In solidarity with and awareness of 'Ankylosing Spondylitis' or AS disease and its high impact on lives of millions of patients suffering globally, Novartis organised an event in Karachi the other day in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Rheumatology & Arthritis Care Foundation.

Renowned doctors including Dr Mehfooz Alam, executive board member PSR and senior most rheumatologist in Pakistan, Dr S Aliha Ishaq from Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Tahira Peveen, head of department, Liaquat National Hospital, Dr Shafaq Abbass, executive board, Arthritis Care Foundation, and Dr Shehla Naseem, Chief Scientific Officer Novartis Pakistan, attended the event.