SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-A Sialkot-based youth Adeel Ahmed (33) was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Hajipura Sialkot city with his golden dreams to have a bright future abroad.

Quetta levies handed over Adeel's dead body to his grieved family in Sialkot for burial as the Iranian Border Security Forces had earlier gave it to the Quetta Levies through Taftan Border of Pakistan and Iran.

Labourer Saeed's son had gone to Iran for going to Turkey illegally after giving money to the local human traffickers through Tartan Quetta on May 01,2018. After a week, he was killed by the firing of the Iranian Border Security Forces at Iran-Turkey Border while he was trying to cross into the Turkish Territory.

Adeel was the only son of his parents and had ambitions to feed his poor family in a better way after going abroad. But, he also became the victim of human trafficking. The atmosphere in the area remained mourning in Sialkot. A large number of people attended his funeral.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out crackdown on human traffickers and arrested seven suspects from different areas.

Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that FIA teams conducted raids at Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala and arrested the seven accused including Ziaullah, Ahsan Ilyas, Haroon Boota, Asim Raza, Asif Niddaullah and Akhtar Hussain. All the accused were involved in sending people abroad illegally and were wanted by the FIA in various cases.

YOUTH DROWNS IN BRB CANAL: A youth drowned in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) while taking a bath in the canal here on Saturday.

The divers of the Rescue 1122 were busy in searching dead body of Shehzad, 21. A large number of the people including children thronged the Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska and Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial. They were seen diving into the canals besides bathing to beat the heat.

The practice goes unabated as the Sialkot district administration remained failed to take any action against the people bathing in the canals and water channels in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.