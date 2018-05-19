Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Following the approval of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council chairman, five vacant posts of AJK High Court judges have been filled.

The newly-appointed judges include legal expert from Mirpur Ch Khalid Yousaf, Muzaffarabad-based Raza Ali Khan, Raja Sajaad Advocate from Dheerkot (Bagh District), Sardar Ijaz from Rawalakot district and Chaudhry Munir Hussain from Muzaffarabad district.

All the five judges of AJK High Court will take oath of their offices in a special ceremony to be held in the state's capital city of Muzaffarabad on Monday.

All the newly-appointed judges of the AJK HC have long distinguished career in the legal field. The newly-appointed judge from Mirpur Ch Khalid Yousaf has long distinguished careers in the legal field. Besides in various important slots related to the legal field, he also served as president of District Bar Association Mirpur in 2009-10. Born on June 16, 1969 in Mirpur, Khalid Yousaf was enrolled as advocate on February 22, 1995. Later, he was enrolled as Advocate High Court and Supreme Court of AJK on 20th of June 1998 and 22nd of September 2004 respectively.

He also served as secretary general of Mirpur DBA in 2000-01, Secretary-General of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, Assistant Advocate General of AJK in 2007-08, member of AJK Bar Council, chairman of Restoration of Human Rights Committee of AJK Bar Council 2013-15, chairman of Relief Committee of AJK Bar Council in year 2016 and legal advisor of Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) in 2008.

He has also distinction to perform as chairman of Mirpur District Environmental Lawyers Forum - the office he was holding so far since past many years on the move of the state-run Environmental Protection Agency of Azad Jammu Kashmir government.