KARACHI - Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam has proffered information about how the team is preparing for the two-Test series against England, which commences from May 24. Azam, in an interview, revealed that Pakistan are paying special attention to improving their batting by spending a lot of time in the nets.

Sarfraz Ahmed and co would be looking to bank on that training after suffering a top-order collapse against Ireland in the only Test at Dublin.

While chasing a paltry 167 for victory on day five, Pakistan lost their first three wickets inside the first hour, but Azam and opener Imamul Haq steadied the ship for the visitors with a 126-run fourth-wicket partnership.

“We are all really working hard to improve our batting,” he said. “All our focus is directed towards being better with the bat and that’s what we are working on nowadays. Lord’s is a place of special significance and we will all try our best to perform for Pakistan.”

English pitch conditions will not offer Pakistan any assistance come the two-Test series since the early part of the summer helps the bowlers too much, and Babar is aware of it. “The conditions here are really tough. Rains are quite frequent and there is a lot of grass on the wickets which makes it extremely difficult for visiting sides to perform,” he said.

The 23-year-old thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organising the practice matches and giving time to the players to acclimatise to the conditions.

Since the conditions favour fast-bowlers as well, Azam said the pacers are putting in a lot of hard work, while isolated sessions have been arranged for improvement in technique.