Share:

JACOBABAD - A man allegedly shot dead his sister along with her paramour over illicit relations in Buland Khan Dahani Village on Saturday.

According to police, Sadam Hussain gunned down his sister Khanzadi (18), and her paramour Allah Bakhsh (20), over having illicit relations and manage to flee from the scene.

Police shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsies and later, handed over to their heirs.

Later, police claimed to have arrested Sadam Hussain.