MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that a malicious propaganda campaign has been launched against him on social media as his fake pictures were uploaded which appeared to be a vicious conspiracy.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, Hashmi said that the motive behind launching the campaign against him on social media is to intimidate him which was a form of pre-poll rigging. "Whether they kill me in any accident or murder me, I don't care. Beware! I am not the one to get frightened and stay at home. Such acts are nothing but pre-poll rigging," he claimed. He said that an attempt was made by some people with the help of fake pictures that Hashmi was thrashed and the PTI celebrated this incident. He said that it was a planned conspiracy to ignite civil war in the country. He maintained that it was also an attempt to intimidate the vote and voter but this pre-poll rigging should be discouraged.

He said that the Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah is the movement of Muslim League and no one else could own it. "Whenever I go to the holy land, I go to the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) first," he claimed. He said that some elements branded him traitor but he is the one who went door to door during 1971 war and collected donations for the army. He said that he donated 45 blood bags during 1965 war, asking the people not to hurt his sentiments. He said that he respected army and saluted an ordinary soldier to the commander in chief, adding that he knew ISI is fighting the war of Pakistan's existence and even CIA could not compete with it. He said that his fight is for strengthening the institutions of Pakistan and chiefs of all four forces saluted him. He claimed that he fought war for the ISI, MI and democracy and he respected the institutions but it did not mean he would become agent of the institutions.

He said that the statement regarding losing five wars was not given by him but Air Martial (r) Asghar Khan. He said that the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had kissed his hand on airport while Benazir Bhutto had directed her comrades to salute Javed Hashmi. He said that Nawaz Sharif saluted him too and people offered him their seats during jalsas.

He said that it was not just NAB that gave him Mr Clean title but Imran Khan also declared him clean. He said that Imran Khan was taking U-turn on many issues.