ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on May 17, for the combined income group, witnessed increase of 0.93 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 226.56 points against 224.47 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Similarly, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 2.70 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8000 was also increased by 0.83 percent as it went up from 210.74 points in the previous week to 212.48 points in the week under review.