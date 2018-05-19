Share:

SIALKOT - Pasrur city-based Lambardar Iftikhar Khursheed Bukhari (55) was found dead as his dead body was found from the fields near Wazirabad.

Police said that some unknown accused had poisoned him and threw his dead body there. Police are investigating with no clue or arrest.

Meanwhile, Satrah police have registered a kidnapping case after one and half years of the incident on court order.

According to the FIR (196/2018), some 12 armed accused had kidnapped a local youth namely Roba Ashraf from village Gajj-Satrah Daska tehsil, when he was attending a funeral on October 23, 2016.

The accused kidnappers had tortured him physically and shaved his mustaches over a minor domestic dispute. The accused had submitted application at Satrah police station for the registration of a case but the police kept using delaying tactics and did not register the case.

The victim submitted a writ petition in the local court against the Satrah police and the court ordered the police to record the statement of the complainant.

Likewise, some unknown accused kidnapped a local labourer's young sister from near her house in Daska City's congested Pir Fateh Colony locality.