KHAIRPUR - Four children died due to measles virus near Pano Aqil during three days.

Four children including: Miandad Almani, Abdul Razak, Ibrahim Almani and Nadeem Ahmed died in Peeral Almani Village and several children were suffering from the virus.

The villagers appealed authorities to send doctors teams in affected villages and save lives of children.

KIDNAPPED

A youth was kidnapped near Piryaloi on Saturday.

According to details, unidentified armed persons kidnapped Bashir Ahmed from Bachal Naich Village near Piryaloi in the jurisdiction of Baberloi and took away to katcha area of Indus River.

On received information, villagers and police are jointly following the culprits for the recovery of the youth but could not traced till the filing of story while police did not register case of incident till filing of story.

FIVE ARRESTED

Police arrested five outlaws and recovered narcotic and weapons from their possession on Saturday.

The Gambat police raided at various places and arrested three people Ashraf, Ali and Yousuf and recovered three TT pistols, stolen motorcycle and big quantity of narcotic from their possession.

Meanwhile, Akri police arrested Mumtaz and recovered big quantity of alcohol from his possession.

SHO arrested an absconder proclaimed offender Rasheed Ahmed after raid near Tandomusti.

CYLINDER BLAST

Five persons among minor were injured in a cylinder blast in a shop on Saturday.

According to details, explosion took place in a shop at Allah Wala Chowk Naushahro Ferzoe in a shop of Zahid Mari. As a result, five persons including Zabair (12), Numan (10), Sajan (6), Shahzado (15), and Anwer were injured. The injured were shifted to Naushahro Feroze Hospital.