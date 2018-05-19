Share:

WAZIRABAD-Former speaker National Assembly Hamid Nasir Chattha lambasted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his 'anti-Pakistan comments' in an interview to an Indian news channel.

During an exclusive talk with The Nation, he said, "By doing so, Nawaz Sharif had supported the agenda of the enemies of Pakistan." He maintained that such acts would be considered as treason. He said that it would be much better if the elections are conducted in time. He added that the PTI had gained political ground across the country and now in a position to give a tough time to all rival political parties in the next general election. To a question, he said that caretaker Prime Minister would a retired judge, retired bureaucrat or a retired army man.

Murder mystery resolved



SAHIWAL-Police have solved the murder case of a Naib Qasid Zulqarnain, and arrested suspected killer namely Mubeen Saeed.

He had killed Zulqarnain Muddasir, a resident of 78/5-L, Sahiwal, in a graveyard on 18th of March, 2018. Police station Yousafwala had registered the case and investigated the matter. The police found Mubeen guilty in the case and recovered the instrumental from him. The police sources said that the suspect had done it due to the rejection of a marriage proposal.

Girl foils forced marriage bid





TOBA TEK SINGH-An orphan girl foiled the attempt of her uncle to forcibly marry her with his son in order to extort her inherited property.

Complainant Uzma of Chak 306/GB said in an FIR registered on Thursday with Chuttiana Police that she was kidnapped by her uncle Abdul Ghafoor a few days ago from her house located in Rehmanpura locality of Toba city along with his accomplices. She added that they kept her forcibly in his house where he and his sons tortured her and forced her to agree to marry with one of his sons but she refused. Later police recovered her from the accused's house. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.