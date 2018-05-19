Share:

The people of Naseer Abad are facing problems because of non-existent bank facilities. Most of the citizens are doing business and earning money, but due to no bank facilities they are compelled to keep their money in their home and ultimately it is stolen by thieves. As it was said by the people of Naseer Abad in a report, many times thieves attacked their homes and took their money, also sometimes en route. Likewise, the citizens are trying hard to earn and save their money so, I request to the Government to build bank facilities in Naseer Abad.

JEEHAND PEER BAKSH,

Kech, April 26.