Rawalpindi - Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan called on Cultural Officer of US Embassy in Pakistan Thomas (Tom) Montgomery on Saturday.

Pete Giorgianni, Economic Officer, Mubashar Gondal, Economic Specialist, Shahid Mahmoud, Cultural Specialist and General Manager (GM) PTDC Ali Akbar Malik were also present on the occasion.

The MD PTDC briefed the US officials on tourism sector in Pakistan. He told that Pakistan and USA have successfully completed seventy years of diplomatic relations and USAID is providing Pakistan with support in health, education and infrastructure development in rural areas of the country.

There are countless opportunities available for tourism in Pakistan but negative image projected by the international media is resulted in low foreign tourists flow to Pakistan whereas the actual situation is different. Pakistan is completely peaceful and safe for foreign tourists, he said. He added that the UNWTO conferences in Pakistan will be held in the near future as well as the UNWTO will help Pakistan remove negative travel advisories. The UNWTO’s response was positive. Pakistan is about to launch an exclusive travel channel on Pakistan Tourism where documentaries on tourism attractions and culture of Pakistan will be aired 24/7.

The MD said that positive policies of the present government are resulting in creation of new jobs, increased exports as well as opportunities for investment in tourism and other sectors of the economy.

He added that support of US Embassy is required to promote tourism and create awareness in the USA about peace in Pakistan. A large number of American tourists spend their holidays abroad every year. Support of US Embassy can bring a large number of US citizens to Pakistan for tourism purpose.

Cultural Officer of US Embassy in Pakistan Thomas (Tom) Montgomery appreciated the efforts and initiatives of Ch. Abdul Ghafoor as Managing Director Pakistan tourism for promotion and development of tourism in the country. He told that Pakistan-US Alumni Network will hold a 4-day programme in mid-July this year where more than 200 Alumni from Pakistan will participate. The programme will comprise photo exhibition on tourist attractions of Pakistan, cultural performances and speeches etc. Managing Director PTDC assured full cooperation of PTDC in organising the event, which will help us in promoting tourism in the country.

Thomas (Tom) Montgomery said that US Embassy desires political and economical stability and prosperity with peaceful secure environment in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Ghafoor also said that the PTDC may come up with new tourism development projects and initiative which will be considered for implementation in the upcoming meetings. He also invited US Officials to visit PTDC Headquarters.