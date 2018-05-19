Share:

I am very happy Pakistan joined the list of gold medal winning nations here at the common wealth games on Saturday. He defeated Melvin Bibo of Nigeria to the clinch the first gold medal for his country. Powerful performance in the 86kg category of wrestling. In the first round Inam dominated the thrilling bout from the outset and kept Bibo under pressure with brilliant technique to bag three early points. In the second round, Inam attacking his rival and bagged three more points to win the title. In another big achievement of Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza won a bronze medal by finishing third in the 125kg category here. Raza won two out of four bouts in the event played according to Nordic system, which is like a round robin system. It got 11 classification points with two wins and two defeats to finish third in the completion to win the bronze medal.

Wrestler M.Bilal helped Pakistan to get their medal at the common wealth games as he defeated England’s George Gramm to take the bronze medal in the 57kg free style event.

Weightlifter Nooh Dadtagir Butt and Taha talib won bronze for Pakistan at this year games. Nooh Dastagir Butt won broze medal in +105kg weightlifting competition while Taha talib won a bronze in men’s 62kg weightlifting competition.

And poor 7th place finish for Pakistan hockey in common wealth games after defeated Canada 3-1 but overall performance of Pakistan in hockey is good as all the matches achieved a draw. It is a good message to all Pakistan hockey lovers. And InshaAllah next time Pakistan hockey teams.

OBAIDULLAH JAVAID,

Karachi, April 20.