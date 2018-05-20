Share:

Islamabad - The absence of Queue Management System at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has multiplied miseries of thousands of patients visiting the hospital daily as they have to wait for hours for medical check-ups.

The hospital administration, three months back, had announced to install the QMS for controlling the influx of patients at the Outdoor Patient Department and other medical specialities and sub-specialities. However, despite tall claims, the administration could install the modern token system only in the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH).

“Technology has taken the man to moon but we in Islamabad are being given paper chits to wait for medical check-up in the hospital,” said Imran Ali, who had brought his son to the PIMS for treatment of his eyesight.

Imran said that patients greatly suffer due to the chit system but the hospital administration did not pay any heed to lessen their problems.

He said that a patient has to pass through a tiring process to conduct medical check-up from a doctor. “I brought my child for the check-up of his eyesight but I am taking him back home now as the OPD time is over and my turn did not come,” he said.

Only obtaining a medical card from the OPD to get check-up is not a success for a patient at the PIMS, as he or she has to pass a number of stages to reach his desired doctor.

A patient has to wait for his turn as per the issued number on the card but this wait sometime takes hours and sometimes takes a whole day, he added.

Besides this, he added, the ‘protocol system’ also creates hurdles for a patient waiting for his turn to get medical check-up,” Imran said.

He said that the patients with approach are given additional protocol and their files reached at the table of doctors soon. While a common man, Imran said, like him has to send his son back to home without any medical check-up.

Around 10,000 patients are being daily examined in the OPDs of the hospital. The influx of patients at PIMS has also increased after the construction of metro bus while the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division failed to establish a modern hospital in the city in the last five years.

At PIMS OPD is conducted six days a week in Plastic Surgery, Urology, Neuro Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery and Burn Surgery.

On the medicine side, OPD is done in Nephrology, Cardiology, Oncology, Dermatology, Neurology and General Medicine. The OPD of Children Hospital is held separately which also does not have the QMS.

An official at the PIMS said that the radiology department has the oldest system which still issues hand written chits to patients directing them to line up for their turns.

The official said that only cosmetic changes have been brought in the PIMS on the strict directions of the Supreme Court while inside, the system has not improved and patients’ sufferings have not lessened.

The official said that non-availability of QMS has also increased the problems of doctors as they have to deal with the patients above their capacity.

“Doctor has no knowledge about the chit system and its manipulation while patients annoyed at doctors for ignoring them,” he added.

He said that neither the customer is satisfied nor the doctor is relaxed in the absence of good management system.

The official said that installation of QMS system will help reduce doctors’ burden while patients’ problems would also be decreased as all numbers given on token will be displayed on the larger screens.

“It will be similar like the system works in banks as all the patients will know their turn number and they will approach the doctor without any human hurdle,” he said.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr Waseem Khawaja said that the QMS has been installed in the MCH and children hospital and other departments will also get the facility soon.

He said that number of patients in Ramzan has been reduced, however, the work on installation of the QMS will be started after the holy month.

He said that the QMS will also end the ‘protocol system’ as turn of patient will be displayed on the screen installed in hospital.