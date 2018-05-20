Share:

Lahore - PML-Q senior leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi has sought apology from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for keeping the Mayo Hospital Surgical Tower closed for 10 years despite the fact that it was complete in all respects in 2006.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Parvaiz Elahi said he had opened Mayo Hospital Surgical Tower in 2006 and during his tenure it had been completed in all respects, but as Shehbaz Sharif came into power in 2008, he said since it was the project of Ch Parvaiz Elahi government he would not allow it to be functional at any cost.

Under his negative and sick mentality he stopped funds for this state-of-the-art Surgical Tower on one or the other pretext and if for show-off some funds were allocated these were misappropriated and transferred to jangla bus and metro train, he alleged. Pervaiz said Shehbaz brutally kept playing for 10 years with the lives of the patients. Thousands of patients’ lives could be saved had Surgical Tower become functional timely. So Shehbaz should tender apology to the nation for keeping Surgical Tower closed for 10 years.

Ch Parvaiz said Shehbaz was not ready to make Surgical Tower functional even now but thanks to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who took suo motu notice of miserable conditions of hospitals in Punjab and also remarked that why mega health projects like Surgical Tower of Parvaiz Elahi government were not being allowed to be functional although these were complete.

Parvaiz said, “I am grateful to the chief justice that he has paid attention towards prevailing conditions of hospitals in Punjab, I hope that after Surgical Tower, he will also get Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital functional and earn prayers of the poor patients. Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital is also practically closed for last 10 years due to sick mentality of Shehbaz and waiting for some messiah like the chief justice, so far about 6000 heart patients have lost their lives for not getting timely medical help and this grave situation is still persisting, like Mayo Hospital Surgical Tower, the crime of Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital was that he had planted it.