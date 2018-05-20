Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the complete functioning of the 1180MW Bhikki Power Plant.

He expressed his pleasure over the complete functioning of the project. This is the most modern plant running on gas. It has produced 3.1 billion units of electricity since March 2017. It has been complete after transparent tendering and an amount of Rs 39 billion has been saved from this project. EPC cost of the Bhikki power plant is 466 dollar per kilo watt. It’s lowest cost gas-run power plant. Its record efficiency is 61.59 per cent. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said loadshedding is being eliminated with the efforts of the PML-N government which added 10,000MW of electricity to the system investing the billions of rupees.

He said electricity is being provided to the whole of Pakistan during Iftar, Sehr and Taraweeh and it has been made possible due to blessings of Allah Almighty and day and night efforts of the PML-N.

“We have made selfless efforts for public service and record development and public welfare projects have been completed during the last five years. “Federal and Punjab governments have installed power projects from their own resources apart from CPEC. Bhilkki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Baloki are the gas-run projects which are producing 3600MW of electricity.”

He continued: “Neelum-Jhelum project was running on snail’s space for the last 20 years and first phase of this project has been completed with the efforts of the government of PML-N. The phase of Tarbela 4 has also been completed. Similarly 400MW solar power plant has been completed in Bahawalpur and all projects have been completed transparently at the fast pace. The gas-run projects installed during the governments of Musharraf and Zardari have been completed by our government at the half cost.”

He criticised the previous government for ignoring the power sector, saying: “Zardari pushed the country to darkness, did huge corruption in power projects and now he is giving sermons against corruption. All gas-run power projects installed by Musharraf and Zardari governments were installed at double cost and their performance was poor.”

He added: “The performance turbines installed during their governments was 50, 52 and 54 per cent while performance of Bhikki power plant is 61.50 per cent, the performance of Haveli Bahadur Shah and Baloki is 62. 50 per cent. Modern machines have been used in these projects. The Punjab government is installing another power plant of1250MW capacity in Haveli Bahadur Shah and work in continuing on the project day and night.”

The CM slammed the PTI government in KP which did not produce a single megawatt of electricity during its five year term.

He said when efforts to overcome loadshedding started under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, sit-in started and first year was wasted due to such protests.

Shehbaz said: “In an interview to a journalist, Khan Sahib had claimed that he will not only make KP self-sufficient in electricity while he will produce electricity for whole of Pakistan. Those who tell lies and make baseless claims have no right to lead. He said the Sindh government installed a power plant in Nooriabad which has not been able to produce electricity to its capacity and this project is producing 5 to 10MW.

He said he congratulates Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the completion of all power projects. He said he requests all politicians of Pakistan, apex court, NAB and the nation that they should catch corruption wherever it takes place but they also praise good work wherever it is done because if good work is not praised then nobody will do it again. This is the only way to lead Pakistan forward. “We will make Pakistan the country dreamed by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal by acting upon these principles. He said the government of PML-N served the nation and it will continue doing it.”

Saad, Hinjra calls

on Shehbaz

Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and MNA Sultan Mehmud Hinjra called on President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and expressed their confidence in his leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said: “We have worked day and night for the development and progress of Pakistan without caring about political opponents. The well-aware people of Pakistan know better that who violated the public mandate and who consider public problems their personal problems and worked hard to resolve them.”

He went on to say: “The PML-N will remain victorious in the court of the people as our performance is in front of the people. our measures have remained fruitful to overcome big challenges facing the country and now Pakistan is more prosperous and developed as compare to the past.” He said the people will reject our political opponents in the elections.