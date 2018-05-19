Share:

KASUR-Kanganpur police claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly raping a girl at Dhangiyan Wala here the other day.

Father of the rape victim told the police that his daughter was alone at home when suspect Abu Sufyan lured her to maize field where he raped her. The police arrested the accused and launched investigation.

The police said that justice would be provided the victim and no effort would be spared to get the accused punished from the court of law.