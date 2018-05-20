Share:

Rawalpindi - Executive District Officer Education Dr Tariq Mehmood Qazi on Saturday directed the administrations of private educational institutions to announce summer vocations as per notification of the Punjab government or else strict departmental action would be taken against them.

He said that according to Punjab government notification, all private and government schools are strictly bounded to close schools from May 17 to August 10, 2018 to provide relief to the students in the scorching heat.

He also asked the managements of private schools not to collect three months fee at once from the parents and students as it was also banned by the apex court and the government.

“The owners of private schools should collect one month tuition fee from students,” EDO added. He said action would be taken against those owners of private schools who found involved in violating government orders in this regard.