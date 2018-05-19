Share:

SAMBRIAL-Almost all the private schools administration are defying the Punjab government notification regarding summer vacations here across Sambrial tehsil.

It is observed that most of private schools in Tehsil Sambrial remain opened and administration of private schools is not following notification no SO (A-1) 1-31/2008 of the Punjab government regarding summer vacations.

According to notification, all government and private educational institutions should be closed for summer vacations from May 17 to August 10. It has been observed that the private schools are violating the District Education Authority by asking students to come school without uniforms so that they could not be identified as open.

Parents have expressed concern over the blatant disobedience of the private schools to follow schedule for summer vacations. Parents said that private schools are delaying home work of summer vacations to students to collect fee in advance. The parents demanded Deputy Commissioner and CEO of the District Education Authority to take action against private schools and make them follow summer vacation schedule of the Punjab government.