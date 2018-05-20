Share:

KARACHI - Khurrum Sher Zaman, representative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Sindh Assembly and parliamentary leader of his party, blasted the Sindh food minister and Karachi commissioner over high prices of essential food items during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Expressing concern over the sale of essential food items at high rates, the PTI leader urged both the food minister and Karachi commissioner to be proactive about price control of essential commodities in the run up to the Holy month of Ramazan.

In addition, he appealed to wholesalers and retailers to voluntarily give discounts on essential commodities during the holy month of Ramazan so that all can enjoy the holy month and its blessings.

“The holy month of Ramazan has just begun and already people of Karachi are facing difficulty in purchasing essential commodities like fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices, as vendors defy official price list and are selling goods at 40 to 50 per cent higher prices than the notified rates,” he added.

Khurram further demanded that the chief minister and the mayor of Karachi to take notice of profiteering and immediate action to bring down prices of essential commodities. “We are in the early days of Ramazan. There is still an opportunity to improve the situation and give relief to consumers,” he said.

With only a few weeks left in completion of term of the Sindh government, the PTI leader appealed to it to do what is right before leaving the office otherwise the caretaker government would take action on this serious matter.