ISLAMABAD - The government of Punjab and the National Database and Registration Authority on Saturday signed a contract extension agreement of the Punjab arms licences for another three years.

A statement issued by the NADRA in Islamabad said that the contract extension agreement was signed by NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin and Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in Lahore.

According to the statement, computerization of all arms licences of Punjab was extended for another three years till 2020 as the initial contract of three years expired in 2017.

During 2014 and 2017, the NADRA established 36 dedicated registration centres in each district of Punjab, 191 facilitation counters at national registration centres (NRCs) and deputed dedicated mobile registration vans (MRVs).

During last three years, the NADRA registered and computerized 89.74 percent of total licences issued in the province. Of which, the NADRA registered 852,115 individual licences, 15572 licences of institutions and 29685 licences of security companies.