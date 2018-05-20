Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab government has appointed Rana Akbar Hayyat as new Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority.

In this regard, a notification has also been issued by the government here on Saturday. The newly appointed DG RDA Rana Akbar Hayyat assumed charge of office.

Rana Akbar Hayyat (ICT Administration/BS-19) was earlier serving as Deputy Commissioner Attock. Similarly, Capt (Retd) Iftikhar ul Haq (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock was entrusted additional charge of the post of DC, Attock by the Government of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Amjad Javed Salimi has been appointed as Inspector General of Police Motorway Pakistan by the federal government through a notification issued here. Earlier, Amjad Javed Salimi was imparting his duties as Additional IG in Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP).