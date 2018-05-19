Share:

SIALKOT-The district administration has established five centres in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Chaprar sectors for providing emergency relief, food stuff, medicines etc for the shelling-hit people in Sialkot border villages.

Special control rooms have also been established at the offices of the assistant commissioners in Sialkot and Pasrur tehsils for providing details of the rescue operation and rehabilitation work.

Six persons including three children had been martyred and 22 others were injured seriously in the unprovoked Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages in Sucheetgarh, Bajra Garhi, Charwah, Harpal and Chaprar sectors, targeting civilian population on Friday.

However on Saturday, there was lull along both the sides of 193km Sialkot Working Boundary till filing of this report. Meanwhile, the situation kept panicking the people in shelling-hit villages. They have already shifted to the safer places to avert the shelling targeting the civilian population.

On Friday, the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had shelled the Sialkot border villages targeting the civilian population.

The people in these villages were shifted to the safer places in and around the Sialkot city along with their cattle in a bid to avert any further loss due to Indian shelling.

MEANWHILE, Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed handed over Rs0.5 million compensation cheque each to the grieved families of six martyrs including four of the same family. They had been killed in the mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages. The DC visited the border villages and also announced financial compensation for the injured persons.

