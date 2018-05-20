Share:

Lahore: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) held its first annual Iftar dinner to honor the regular donors and supporters and to collect Zakat for 2018, said a press release.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Board of Governors Chairman Imran Khan was the chief guest at the event hosted by director and actor Sarmad Khoosat.

On the appeal of Imran, people donated a record amount of Rs150 million within an hour.

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO, SKMCH&RC, gave a detailed presentation about the performance of the hospital in 2017 and the challenges facing it. He said: “Its annual budget for 2018 is Rs11 billion, half of which is expected to be collected through Zakat and donations of our supporters in Pakistan and overseas.”

He said: “SKMCH&RC is providing free of cost cancer treatment facilities to about 75 to 80 percent of poor cancer patients and since its inception, hospital has spent almost Rs. 35 Billion on treatment of poor patients.”

He informed the gathering that SKMCH&RC Peshawar recorded a twenty percent increase in overall activity in just one year.

SKMCH&RC in Lahore, with five linear accelerators, is the largest radiotherapy facility in Pakistan. The hospital has had IMRT capability for many years, and has now also introduced image-guided radiation therapy or IGRT, which is one of the latest methods of radiation therapy delivery, worldwide.”

Imran Khan in his address said SKMCH&RC is the only cancer treatment facility in the world which is providing free cancer treatment to such a large number of patients. He praised the efforts of the hospital management and staff, especially the CEO, Dr. Faisal Sultan for their efforts in obtaining Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally-recognized standards. He said, “This proves that there is no distinction between the rich and the poor at SKMCH and all are accorded the same treatment.”

Talking about Zakat and donations, Imran said: “the entire Zakat fund is spent on the treatment of poor and deserving patients.”–PR