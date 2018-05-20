Share:

Ledecky dominates in 200m free win

LOS ANGELES - Katie Ledecky bagged her third victory in three days at the Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis Friday with a dominant performance in 200m freestyle. Ledecky, five-time Olympic gold medalist who opened her first meet as a professional with a 1,500m free world record on Wednesday, clocked 1min 55.42sec to beat double Olympic champion Simone Manuel by 2.64sec. Ledecky had opened her evening an hour earlier with a third-place finish in the 400m individual medley won by Melanie Margalis in 4:36.81. Manuel had won the 50m free shortly before a fierce 200m free final that saw all eight women break two minutes. Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck, third in the 50 free, returned shortly to win the 200m backstroke while Nathan Adrian added the 50m free title to the 100m free he won Thursday.–AFP

Ogier in dramatic Portugal exit

MATOSINHOS - Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier suffered a nightmare crash on the Rally of Portugal on Friday when his car veered off the road and into trees. Ogier's Ford Focus came to grief on the fifth stage when the 34-year-old misjudged a left turn, ran wide and became embedded in the trees a few metres below the track. Despite being shaken, Ogier and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia "are doing well but will not take any further part today", announced their M-Sport team. Ogier, who won the Portugal race in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017, has not yet pulled out of the race but his crash on Friday has ended his chances of a sixth triumph in the country. He was in fourth place overall when the accident happened. Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala were also forced to retire.–AFP

Belgian Wellens out of Giro

MILAN - Belgian rider Tim Wellens has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia before 14th stage to the summit of Monte Zoncolan because of a fever. The 27-year-old Lotto-Soudal rider won a sprint finish for the fourth stage between Catania and Caltagirone in Sicily. But his team said he has been suffering from a sore throat and signs of bronchitis, and had a fever after Friday's stage. "It's never fun to abandon a Grand Tour," said Wellens in a statement. "Thanks to my stage win I can say my Giro has been a success, but I would have loved to aim for a second victory. The past days I had a go. Already after the move from Israel to Sicily I felt as if I couldn't catch up on sleep and that didn't improve with the move to the mainland." Wellens has won two stages in his three participations in Giro.–AFP

Bernal seizes overall lead in California

LOS ANGELES - Team Sky's Egan Bernal won the sixth stage of the Tour of California on Friday to seize the overall lead from American Tejay Van Garderen with one stage remaining. Colombia's Bernal, aided by Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, mounted a gutsy attack with some five kilometers remaining on the category one Dagget climb and had seized a lead of more than a minute over Van Garderen at the summit. He held on through the descent and one final short climb to regain the yellow jersey he had taken with his win in the mountainous second stage on Monday but relinquished when Van Garderen won the time trial fourth stage on Wednesday. Bernal's time of 5hrs 30min 58sec was 1:28 ahead of British Mitchelton rider Adam Yates. Geoghegan Hart was third at 1:30 back.–AFP

Areola keen to stay amid Buffon rumours

PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola says he intends to stay and fight for the number one shirt despite talk of Italy great Gianluigi Buffon joining the French champions. "I think I've shown this season I have exactly the level it takes to be the number one goalkeeper," Areola said in an interview with French daily Le Parisien published on Saturday. "If I don't remain the first choice that would mean the season I've just had will be for nothing," added the 25-year-old who is part of France's squad for the World Cup. "What happens next in my PSG career will be sorted out after the World Cup." After splitting time with Kevin Trapp last season, Areola played every minute of PSG's Champions League campaign this term while keeping 16 clean sheets in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.–AFP