Rawalpindi - SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf raided a private torture cell at Ghousia Chowk and recovered two men from illegal detention of police, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

According to sources, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, on tip off, raided a private torture cell being run near Ghousia Chowk and recovered two people detained there. The two men were later on shifted to City Police Officer Office for further investigation, they said. A senior police officer told media that cases would be registered against the operators of this private torture cell. He said those recovered from private torture cell are being grilled by CPO to ascertain as to why they were being kept under illegal detention by cops.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region arrested an officer of the Land Revenue Department on charges of graft. A case has been registered against him.

According to details, ACE held Sagheer Ahmed Girdawar of Rawalpindi for his involvement in a mega corruption scandal wherein he in connivance with other officials and private persons managed fake transfer of land worth millions of rupees located at Main Islamabad Highway.

He and his aides transferred land of the complainant through fake mutations in 2004, an officer of ACE said.